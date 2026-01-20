Pastor Michael Todd Breaks Silence On Druski’s Controversial Mega Church Skit

BY Caroline Fisher
Pastor Michael Todd Druski Skit
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Druski speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola - Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Druski continues to receive significant backlash over his viral comedy skit about a money-hungry mega church pastor.

Recently, Druski posted a skit about a money-hungry mega church pastor, which managed to stir up a great deal of controversy. As the skit went viral, some social media users began to accuse him of mocking Christians, or even religion as a whole. He has yet to address the backlash publicly, although earlier this week, someone else did.

Pastor Michael Todd discussed the skit in a recent sermon, making it clear that he thinks there could be some truth to it. "There was a video that came out this past week with a few hundred million views, and some people were trying to link it to me, and so I watched the video. It was hilarious. It was funny," he explained.

"The thing I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people," he continued. "Like, I was literally watching people go back and forth with people, denounce people, and call people names. I stepped back for a second, I said, 'Oh my gosh. All this was, was an attack on people's lives of distraction."

Druski Controversies

"You thought it was some attack on the church," he added. "No, it was an attack on focus." Todd went on to claim that he wasn't aware of his link to the skit because he wasn't on social media.

"I had a few people tell me what was going on, I was like, 'That's crazy, I don't even got a Rolls-Royce,' he concluded, "I thought, what? I didn't know. Like, people AI-ing pictures and doing stuff. Like, I said, 'I don't remember being that big.'"

This isn't the first time Druski has sparked controversy with one of his skits. In 2022, he posted a skit in which he played a man encouraging women to drink too much. This left many viewers outraged, and ultimately, he decided to remove the skit from social media. “I didn’t want to continue to trigger people,” he told Rolling Stone of the ordeal. “It’s always coming from a good place.”

