Recently, Druski posted a skit about a money-hungry mega church pastor, which managed to stir up a great deal of controversy. As the skit went viral, some social media users began to accuse him of mocking Christians, or even religion as a whole. He has yet to address the backlash publicly, although earlier this week, someone else did.

Pastor Michael Todd discussed the skit in a recent sermon, making it clear that he thinks there could be some truth to it. "There was a video that came out this past week with a few hundred million views, and some people were trying to link it to me, and so I watched the video. It was hilarious. It was funny," he explained.

"The thing I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people," he continued. "Like, I was literally watching people go back and forth with people, denounce people, and call people names. I stepped back for a second, I said, 'Oh my gosh. All this was, was an attack on people's lives of distraction."

Druski Controversies

"You thought it was some attack on the church," he added. "No, it was an attack on focus." Todd went on to claim that he wasn't aware of his link to the skit because he wasn't on social media.

"I had a few people tell me what was going on, I was like, 'That's crazy, I don't even got a Rolls-Royce,' he concluded, "I thought, what? I didn't know. Like, people AI-ing pictures and doing stuff. Like, I said, 'I don't remember being that big.'"