Druski & OnlyFans Model Sky Bri Ignite Dating Rumors At Knicks Game

Over the weekend, Druski was spotted making his way into Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers. He didn't come alone, however. By his side was none other than adult film star Sky Bri, as seen in clips shared by TMZ.

Of course, this has prompted fans to speculate, and many theorize that the two of them could be an item. This is unconfirmed, but a source did tell Complex that the two of them looked awfully comfortable with each other throughout the evening. At the time of writing, neither Druski nor Sky has addressed the dating rumors.

She wouldn't be the first adult film star the comedian has dated, however. He was also previously linked to Rubi Rose. The two of them first sparked dating rumors in April of 2024. They decided to go their separate ways by July.

Why Did Druski & Rubi Rose Break Up?

Rubi later claimed that the whole thing was just a PR stunt, but during a livestream with Adin Ross last year, she set the record straight once and for all. According to her, the relationship was real after all, and she only said it was fake because she was hurt after the split.

"Okay, something embarrassing that I've never told anybody," she began at the time. "Okay, me and Dru were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah. But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."