Ted Cruz Responds To Druski's Sketch Mocking Erika Kirk

United States Senator Ted Cruz has been one of many conservative figures supporting Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, political commentator Charlie Kirk. But a new Druski skit that seems to mock Erika alongside conservative women in the U.S. has turned that support for her into disdain for his jokes.

For those unaware, the new sketch features the comedian in "whiteface" makeup dancing for a rally crowd, ordering a matcha, and more comical scenarios. While many see the skit as a playful albeit risky move, others like Cruz have more damning words. He took to Twitter to react to the sketch, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

"Beneath contempt," the senator wrote simply on the social media platform. It's been a wider point of controversy due to the death of Erika's husband last year, and amid strong political tensions in the States.

Nevertheless, it seems like the sketch did its job of angering some folks and amusing many others. That's par the course for most comedy today and across history, especially when it comes to Druski skits.

Has Erika Kirk Responded To Druski?

Amid all this drama, folks wonder whether or not Erika Kirk herself has responded to the social media personality's sketch. While some alleged reports surfaced online, none of them are true at press time. As of writing this article, she has not responded to this skit publicly, although many fans assume she isn't too happy about it.

Still, Erika Kirk rolls with the punches. During her sit-down at a Turning Point USA event with Nicki Minaj, she responded gracefully when Nicki accidentally referred to U.S. Vice President JD Vance as an "assassin."