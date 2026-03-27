Ted Cruz Responds To Druski's Sketch Mocking Erika Kirk

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ted Cruz Responds Druski Sketch Mocking Erika Kirk
Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Druski at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Druski seemed to joke about Erika Kirk in a new skit depicting conservative women in the United States, which didn't please Senator Ted Cruz.

United States Senator Ted Cruz has been one of many conservative figures supporting Erika Kirk following the death of her husband, political commentator Charlie Kirk. But a new Druski skit that seems to mock Erika alongside conservative women in the U.S. has turned that support for her into disdain for his jokes.

For those unaware, the new sketch features the comedian in "whiteface" makeup dancing for a rally crowd, ordering a matcha, and more comical scenarios. While many see the skit as a playful albeit risky move, others like Cruz have more damning words. He took to Twitter to react to the sketch, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

"Beneath contempt," the senator wrote simply on the social media platform. It's been a wider point of controversy due to the death of Erika's husband last year, and amid strong political tensions in the States.

Nevertheless, it seems like the sketch did its job of angering some folks and amusing many others. That's par the course for most comedy today and across history, especially when it comes to Druski skits.

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Has Erika Kirk Responded To Druski?

Amid all this drama, folks wonder whether or not Erika Kirk herself has responded to the social media personality's sketch. While some alleged reports surfaced online, none of them are true at press time. As of writing this article, she has not responded to this skit publicly, although many fans assume she isn't too happy about it.

Still, Erika Kirk rolls with the punches. During her sit-down at a Turning Point USA event with Nicki Minaj, she responded gracefully when Nicki accidentally referred to U.S. Vice President JD Vance as an "assassin."

Also, this isn't the only time that a Druski skit caused controversy. Following his spoof of megachurch pastors, Pastor Michael Todd spoke on the heated debate he saw emerge from it. "It was hilarious. It was funny," he stated. "The thing I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people. Like, I was literally watching people go back and forth with people, denounce people, and call people names. I stepped back for a second, I said, 'Oh my gosh.' All this was an attack on people's lives of distraction. You thought it was some attack on the church. No, it was an attack on focus."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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