Jake Paul Wants To Respond To Druski's Erika Kirk Skit With A Blackface Sketch

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jake Paul Respond Druski Erika Kirk Skit Blackface
Boxer Jake Paul speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026, in Hebron, Ky. © Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Jake Paul spoke about Druski's Erika Kirk skit with Theo Von, arguing that everyone should be able to make fun of one another.

Druski recently released a skit joking about conservative women in the United States, and folks couldn't help but draw parallels with Erika Kirk. While the political figure herself hasn't responded to it, Jake Paul recently told Theo Von about his controversial and undoubtedly risky idea for a response sketch.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Paul recently appeared on Von's podcast, where they discussed the comedian's viral skit. "I've been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists," he said. "I was going to do a response to this and do the full-on..."

"Darker?" the podcast host asked. "Yeah," the boxer replied. "And just do it back, because why not? Are we on the same playing field?"

Theo acknowledged the massive backlash that blackface would cause, positing that Jake would need to collaborate with a significant Black entertainer to mitigate the controversy. But the former Vine star wants to double down, not seek approval.

"That's p***ying out," Paul argued. "Doesn't that make us more prejudiced if we have to partner with someone? Druski just dropped this. I f***ing love it. This is great. This is how humans should be. We should f***ing make fun of each other. And I don't see in color. I see in truth and comedy. So what are we talking about? What era are we living in?"

The two then discussed how former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a big blackface controversy years ago, as well as Jimmy Kimmel. In fact, Paul thought (or possibly joked) that the image Von showed of Kimmel in blackface was of Shaquille O'Neal.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Trump Reacts To Druski Skit

Many folks did not like Druski's Erika Kirk skit, particularly those from the conservative world. This includes United States President Donald Trump, who encouraged Erika to sue him. Of course, the backlash Jake would get for blackface would be even more significant for obvious reasons, so presenting it as a one-to-one comparison is inaccurate.

Considering Jake Paul's Trump support, his idea to respond to the sketch is unsurprising. Hopefully someone in his corner steers him away from the possibility. Elsewhere, Druski might be dealing with more drama, as Charleston White accused Young Thug of threatening him at a "Coulda Been Love" reunion.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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