Jake Paul Wants To Respond To Druski's Erika Kirk Skit With A Blackface Sketch

Druski recently released a skit joking about conservative women in the United States, and folks couldn't help but draw parallels with Erika Kirk. While the political figure herself hasn't responded to it, Jake Paul recently told Theo Von about his controversial and undoubtedly risky idea for a response sketch.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Paul recently appeared on Von's podcast, where they discussed the comedian's viral skit. "I've been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists," he said. "I was going to do a response to this and do the full-on..."

"Darker?" the podcast host asked. "Yeah," the boxer replied. "And just do it back, because why not? Are we on the same playing field?"

Theo acknowledged the massive backlash that blackface would cause, positing that Jake would need to collaborate with a significant Black entertainer to mitigate the controversy. But the former Vine star wants to double down, not seek approval.

"That's p***ying out," Paul argued. "Doesn't that make us more prejudiced if we have to partner with someone? Druski just dropped this. I f***ing love it. This is great. This is how humans should be. We should f***ing make fun of each other. And I don't see in color. I see in truth and comedy. So what are we talking about? What era are we living in?"

The two then discussed how former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a big blackface controversy years ago, as well as Jimmy Kimmel. In fact, Paul thought (or possibly joked) that the image Von showed of Kimmel in blackface was of Shaquille O'Neal.

Trump Reacts To Druski Skit

Many folks did not like Druski's Erika Kirk skit, particularly those from the conservative world. This includes United States President Donald Trump, who encouraged Erika to sue him. Of course, the backlash Jake would get for blackface would be even more significant for obvious reasons, so presenting it as a one-to-one comparison is inaccurate.