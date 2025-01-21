Jake Paul Gives Mike Tyson A Piggyback Ride At Donald Trump's Inauguration

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fought a couple of months ago in what many felt was a complete farce of a boxing match. In the end, Paul was crowned the winner while Tyson made a ridiculous amount of money. Overall, the fight was pretty boring as neither fighter really tried to go for a knockout. Moreover, it felt like both men were simply extending the fight purposefully so that they could make more money. It was an obvious cash grab from start to finish and now, the two are the best of friends.

For instance, both Paul and Tyson were at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. After months of claiming to be a champion of the working class, Billionaires and millionaire influencers were front and center as Trump took the Oval Office. There was an after-party as well in which these powerful people were schmoozing and doing whatever they could to go viral. This was especially true of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul who were in a jubilant mood amid Trump's Presidency. In the clip below, Tyson could even be seen on Paul's shoulders.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Are Buddy-Buddy

At this stage, absolutely no one should be surprised about any of this. In fact, being surprised by this stuff is just setting yourself up for disappointment. There has been a noticeable vibe shift when it comes to Trump compared to when he was first elected eight years go. Ultimately, it seems like some people are just more comfortable with their support. It's a troublesome yet unsurprising trend.