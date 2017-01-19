Donald Trump inauguration
- Society50 Cent Was Offered $500K To Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration50 Cent turned it down because he didn't know how he could fix the potential backlash.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChrisette Michele Apologizes For Performing At Donald Trump's InaugurationChrisette Michele also comes clean about a recent Instagram post. By Chantilly Post
- NewsNo Political GeniusChrisette Michele lashes back at the backlast on "No Political Genius."By hnhh
- SocietyTrump's Press Secretary Says Media Lied About Inauguration Attendance NumbersLies on day one from President Trump's Press Secretary.By hnhh
- ViralFake News Network - Trump & Kanye Rewriting National AnthemDonald Trump and Kanye West are collaborating on the "Star Spangled Banner."By hnhh
- Life“House Of Cards” Drops Season 5 Teaser & Release Date Right Before InaugurationNetflix's breakout hit is back for a 5th season.By hnhh
- MusicT.I. Sends Open Letter To "US"T.I. sends another letter, this time, to "US". By hnhh
- MusicSpike Lee Shades Chrisette Michele And Says He Won't Use Her Music AnymoreThe legendary director has canceled Chrisette Michele's music from his new Netflix series.By hnhh