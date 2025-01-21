Mark Zuckerberg Goes Viral For Gazing At Laura Sanchez Inappropriately At The Inauguration

The Facebook CEO might be in the doghouse tonight.

"Lmao classy hooker." "Can someone please let her know inauguration day is not about her." "You should fire whomever told you your outfit for the inauguration was appropriate…." It just goes to show the double standards that are so prevalent when it comes to this sort of topic. Zuckerberg was met with laughs for his pretty inappropriate act, while Laura Sanchez is ripped to shreds for what she was either instructed/chose to wear.

"Mark zuckerberg we see you buddy…" another teases. Making the moment even more hilarious is the fact that the businessman also chuckles to pretend that he was listening to the conversation. However, it's pretty obvious that he was taking a gander. Laura Sanchez was wearing a very stunning white Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a matching lace bustier, according to Page Six. Her bold look did appear to have Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking a more subtle look, as you can see in the second video below.

Donald Trump may be our new president today, but the internet is having one heck of time discussing something else from yesterday. During the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been "caught in 4K" --as they say-- staring at Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Laura Sanchez in a suggestive way. He caught a quick peep while the couple had a chat with Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Videos and photos of the act have quickly spread on social media with users cracking jokes all over the place. "BREAKING: The male chip has been implanted into Mark Zuckerberg successfully," one cleverly quips.

