Amanda Seales Dubs Nelly An "Idiot" For Playing At Trump Inauguration Ball

The rapper has caught a lot of flack.

Nelly's decision to perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration Ball shocked many. He was one of many hip hop figures who voiced disdain for Trump's politics in the past. Only to turn around and show support for the current President. Nelly has been criticized by many as a result, but Amanda Seales turned the heat up on the St. Louis rapper. She dubbed Nelly an "idiot" for his decision. She also detailed the ways in which she felt like the rapper's behavior was dangerous.

"Nelly is an idiot," Seales stated, flat out. "I'm not gon' be polite no more about people being idiots. You are an opportunist, you are an idiot." The actress acknowledged that people will get tired of her pointing figures at other African American celebrities, and she doesn't care. In fact, she urged people online to make memes of her to hasten the process. "Just go ahead and make a meme of me like that," she said, while pointing her finger. Seales also got out in front of the criticisms that some will have for calling Nelly names.

Amanda Seales Believes Nelly Should Know Better

The actress said Nelly is an idiot because he doesn't know when to stay out of a topic he doesn't know anything about. "I know when I don't know what I'm talking about," Amanda Seales explained. "I'm not gonna argue with Jemele Hill about football." The actress' disdain for Nelly, Snoop Dogg and other hip hop performers who appeared at Trump's Inaugural Ball is not lost on the performers. Nelly went on to explain his decision during an interview at the event. "Sometimes things can get a little bit hazy. I think you gotta walk through the fire to get results," he posited.

The rapper went on to assert that he is willing to work with people he may not entirely agree with. "We as a people have always had to work with people we may not have always agreed with," he said. Nelly felt it was important to extend a hand, and show that there can be a meeting of the minds between different parties and ideologies. Nelly's comments have not drawn the most positive reception in the comment section on Instagram. Many have accused the rapper of "selling out."

