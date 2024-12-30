Wack 100 Alleges He Got A Call Claiming Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Fight Was Staged

The rumors continue...

A lot of ink has been spilled about the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight, whether that's about their performance, its concept, or theories that they rigged the outcome. On that last point, we have another conspiracy to unpack, as Wack 100 recently claimed via a VladTV interview with DJ Vlad that he got a call alleging that the fight was just a staged ploy for cash. While Wack thought that Tyson would win, these theories before the match made him second-guess himself, something that the bout itself supported in his view. This is because he said that both boxers weren't putting in that much effort, and he said that his source on the matter, plus the boxers' massive payouts, were why he didn't bet on the match.

Regardless of whether Wack 100 is right or wrong here, we can't imagine that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul expressed much concern over the matter. After all, they both got a boatload of cash and plenty of attention, which ultimately serves as the main goal of fight organizers. Still, many fans lament that these rumors emerged around a big moment for casual fans to get into combat sports, thus tainting a public image.

Wack 100 Speaks On Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Fight

Then again, these are all just allegations and speculative claims at the end of the day, so take Wack 100 and others' words with a grain of salt. As for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the former might not have much on the horizon, but the victorious latter already thought about his next move. He called out Conor McGregor with an MMA fight offer following his takedown of Tyson, so it looks like he wants to beat another legend in his path.

Maybe that hypothetical matchup would inspire the same rigging rumors as the Mike Tyson bout, but only time will tell. Wack 100's theories about Jake Paul stem from plenty of other online rumors from different sources, and that doesn't even account for how fans interpreted the whole thing. Even Netflix caught some flack for the event, albeit for unrelated reasons. So with that in mind, don't expect a strong confirmation on this gossip either way.