Mike Tyson Hit With Massive Adult Website Offer Following Hilarious NSFW Mishap

Some companies know how to take advantage.

Mike Tyson fought against Jake Paul this past weekend in a Netflix boxing match that had millions of people watching. Overall, it was a fight that a lot of people were dreading. Not because of the lack of entertainment, but because people did not want to see Tyson get destroyed by a younger man. Moreover, the fact that the younger man was Jake Paul made things a whole lot worse. However, in the end, it was not nearly as bad as some thought it would be.

Tyson was able to last all eight rounds and there were times where he appeared to be the better fighter. However, he simply could not withstand Paul's stamina, which makes a whole lot of sense given the age factor at play here. Ultimately, it was an intriguing fight for a lot of reasons. We even got a viral moment before the fight in which Tyson's bare butt was displayed for millions of fans. This has subsequently led to a lucrative offer from the Adult Film website, CamSoda.

Mike Tyson Gets Offer From CamSoda

Essentially, the brand is offering Tyson $250K to show off his butt for an hour during a live stream. “I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it — maybe it’s time to hang up the glove," Vice President of CamSoda Daryn Parker said. "I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way. Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears.”

It is highly unlikely that Tyson is going to accept this offer. Ultimately, it feels extremely unserious. CamSoda is known for taking advantage of viral trends with these kinds of offers, and the Tyson situation is absolutely no exception. As for boxing, Tyson believes he will get in the ring again and may even fight Logan Paul. If anything, this will make a whole lot of money.