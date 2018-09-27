sketch comedy
- Pop CultureIce Cube Responds To "SNL" Jab About Donald Trump: "F*ck You"The rapper has repeatedly denied that he endorses Trump, but "SNL" couldn't pass up the opportunity to poke fun at Cube.By Erika Marie
- TVAdele Is "Absolutely Terrified" To Host "SNL" With H.E.R. As Music GuestAs scared as she may be, this "full circle" appearance on "Saturday Night Live" is something Adele says she's always wanted to do.By Erika Marie
- TVLeslie Jones Cussed Out Chris Rock For Getting Her "SNL" AuditionHe told to "shut the f*ck up" and to go on the audition before he hung up on her.By Erika Marie
- TVBillie Eilish Gets Tour Of "SNL" Studio From Woody Harrelson In "First Day" SkitThe funny clip promotes their weekend appearances on the show.By Erika Marie
- TVEddie Murphy Returns To "SNL" After 35 Years: Watch His Most Hilarious MomentsToo many funny moments to list them all.By Erika Marie
- SocietySarah Silverman Says She Got Fired From A Film Production Over "Blackface Sketch"The comedienne felt obliged to sit in the consequences of her dismissal.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAdam Sandler Signs On To Host "Saturday Night Live" For The First TimeAdam Sandler will be hosting "SNL" on May 4.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"SNL" Spoofs R. Kelly Interview & Pete Davidson Compares Him To Catholic ChurchDavidson has a point. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly's Goons Approached Dave Chappelle's Squad After Infamous Urine SkitDave Chappelle wasn't joking when he said Kells was mad. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDonald Trump Says "SNL" Should Be "Tested In Courts" For White House SpoofsDonald Trump addresses "SNL."By Milca P.
- MusicElla Mai Will Join Steve Carell On Next Weekend's "Saturday Night Live"Ella Mai's breakout year continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNickelodeon's New Chief Of Production Wants To Bring Back "All That"Ready yet? Get set. It's All That!By Milca P.
- GamingAdam Driver, Pete Davidson, & Kyle Mooney Fail At "Fortnite" In "SNL" SkitPlaying "Fortnite" with a middle-aged man might look something like this.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTravis Scott Announced For October 6 Episode Of "Saturday Night Live"Travis Scott will be a musical guest on the October 6 episode of "SNL."By Alex Zidel