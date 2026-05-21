goergetown

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Sneakers
Early Look At The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" Coming In 2027
Early mockup images of the Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" have surfaced showing a grey suede and navy colorway.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 21, 2026