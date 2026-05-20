Rappers are constantly having conversations about who ranks in top lists, and Max B has placed himself among the perceived greats. Discussions regarding who the GOATS are in Hip Hop have permeated the culture for decades. Now, Max B and French Montana have sat down with Gillie and Wallo for Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and the conversation shifted to Max ranking himself on the list of New York rappers.
"Look, after Big, Jay, and Nas, you can put me on that mothf*cker right after that," said Max. "[That's how] I feel about it after that. I can prove it." He added, "After them, you can't really...put 'em up." Wallo wanted to clarify that Max B really believed he stood with the legends in the game.
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"So, after Big, Jay, Nas, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane..." Wallo began before being interrupted. Gillie added LL Cool J to the mix. Max added, "When it comes to creativity, or just consistent songwriting, I just don't think anybody got the catalog to match me. Look at my catalog! Look at my tapes! Look at my domains!... Look at the Coke Wave!"
French interjected as well, saying that some artists have a one- or two-year run. Wallo countered by expressing that Kane has continued his run for decades. Max wasn't impressed. "Kane? I ain't seen Kane? When's the last time you seen Big Daddy Kane? N*gga, I just did 18 years, I ain't seen Kane—he wasn't even on the kiosk! Big Daddy Kane?!"
Do you agree that Max B's run places him above these other New York emcees? Check out his clip below.