Max B Places Himself Behind Biggie, Jay-Z, & Nas In Top NY Rap Debate

BY Erika Marie
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Max B is seen on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Rapper Max B stirred the pot when he placed himself among New York Rap greats while dissing Big Daddy Kane.

Rappers are constantly having conversations about who ranks in top lists, and Max B has placed himself among the perceived greats. Discussions regarding who the GOATS are in Hip Hop have permeated the culture for decades. Now, Max B and French Montana have sat down with Gillie and Wallo for Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and the conversation shifted to Max ranking himself on the list of New York rappers.

"Look, after Big, Jay, and Nas, you can put me on that mothf*cker right after that," said Max. "[That's how] I feel about it after that. I can prove it." He added, "After them, you can't really...put 'em up." Wallo wanted to clarify that Max B really believed he stood with the legends in the game.

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"So, after Big, Jay, Nas, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane..." Wallo began before being interrupted. Gillie added LL Cool J to the mix. Max added, "When it comes to creativity, or just consistent songwriting, I just don't think anybody got the catalog to match me. Look at my catalog! Look at my tapes! Look at my domains!... Look at the Coke Wave!"

French interjected as well, saying that some artists have a one- or two-year run. Wallo countered by expressing that Kane has continued his run for decades. Max wasn't impressed. "Kane? I ain't seen Kane? When's the last time you seen Big Daddy Kane? N*gga, I just did 18 years, I ain't seen Kane—he wasn't even on the kiosk! Big Daddy Kane?!"

Do you agree that Max B's run places him above these other New York emcees? Check out his clip below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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