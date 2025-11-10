Who Is Max B?

New York rap in the 2000s was dominated by Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and other mainstream stars, but Max B was certainly doing his thing as well.

This more melodic but still gritty style can be found in your favorite artist's music, like A$AP Rocky, for example. Max B was truly an underrated hitmaker for his time and deserves the recognition for his influential contributions. Now is a great time to revisit his catalog or check it out for the first time. We recommend Biggaveli or the expansive Library of a Legend collection.

As we alluded at the top, he was one of the most active spitters at the time. It all started in 2006 for him, inking a deal with Jim Jones ' label and group, ByrdGang. Multiple mixtapes were released during this partnership. However, it unfortunately came to a nasty end in 2008 over contract disagreements.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.