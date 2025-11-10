Who Is Max B?

One of the most prolific New York rappers of the 2000s is officially back home. We are talking about Max B, who is done serving his extensive prison sentence that was initially 75 years. In 2016, his bid was reduced to just 20 after taking a guilty plea for aggravated manslaughter.
He was welcomed back by friends and family, including longtime collaborator French Montana. "CANT MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY!" French excitedly wrote. "HAMDULILLAH WALKED IT DOWN! NO MORE FREE YOU."
Due to his long absence from the public eye and the rap game, we figured it would be a great time to remind the younger generation about who Max B is and his importance to the genre.
As we alluded at the top, he was one of the most active spitters at the time. It all started in 2006 for him, inking a deal with Jim Jones' label and group, ByrdGang. Multiple mixtapes were released during this partnership. However, it unfortunately came to a nasty end in 2008 over contract disagreements.
Shortly thereafter, in early 2009, Max and French would link up and go on to release their Coke Wave mixtapes. With this new duo both having issues with Jim Jones, tense meetups with each other's crews went down.
Max B Released From Prison
Overall, Max's issues with The Diplomat rapper and his constant run-ins with the legal system really held him back from flourishing on the level of his more mainstream counterparts. The talent was certainly there as he ushered this wave of hazier East Coast rap that incorporated exquisite sampling.
This more melodic but still gritty style can be found in your favorite artist's music, like A$AP Rocky, for example. Max B was truly an underrated hitmaker for his time and deserves the recognition for his influential contributions. Now is a great time to revisit his catalog or check it out for the first time. We recommend Biggaveli or the expansive Library of a Legend collection.
Max B came home this weekend on Sunday, November 9. He was in prison for felony murder and other conspiracy charges. He had been locked up since 2009 for his role in a deadly robbery at a New Jersey hotel.