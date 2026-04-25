Rich Paul Says LeBron James Has At Least 2 More Years Left In NBA

Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent, recently confirmed that LeBron has at least two more years left. Paul made the comments during a podcast appearance that quickly circulated across social media. His words carry serious weight, given how closely he manages LeBron's career.

Paul went even further, suggesting LeBron could realistically play five more years. That would push him to an almost unthinkable 28 seasons in the NBA. Paul personally believes LeBron should commit to at least 25 seasons total.

Importantly, the timing of Rich Paul's comments lines up perfectly with other news. James set a record for the oldest NBA player to score 25 or more points in a playoff game. It seems like the 25 could be playing a sentimental role for LeBron.

From a sneaker perspective, a LeBron 25 release would be a massive deal. Very few athletes have ever reached a 25th signature shoe. Furthermore, Nike would almost certainly pull out all the stops for that milestone release.

Paul also pushed back against fans calling for LeBron to retire. He made clear that the conversation around pushing LeBron out feels premature. LeBron's body and performance still suggest he has plenty left to give.

For sneakerheads, two more years means two more LeBron signatures potentially on the way. That is genuinely exciting news for collectors and fans alike.

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Rich Paul On The LeBron 25

The Nike LeBron line is one of the most storied signature series in sneaker history. It launched in 2003 with the LeBron 1 and has evolved dramatically over two decades.

Each model reflects the era LeBron was playing in at the time. Early models leaned heavily into bold, chunky basketball silhouettes. Later releases incorporated more advanced cushioning tech like Air Max and Zoom units.

The line has produced countless iconic colorways tied to LeBron's biggest career moments. A LeBron 25 would likely celebrate his full legacy with premium materials and special edition releases.