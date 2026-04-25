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lebron 25
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Rich Paul Says LeBron James Has At Least 2 More Years Left In NBA
Rich Paul confirmed LeBron James has at least two more NBA years left, putting a potential Nike LeBron 25 signature shoe on the table.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 25, 2026