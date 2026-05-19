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air jordan 20
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Rare 2015 Air Jordan 20 Pack Made For Drake Just Surfaced For Sale
A rumored 1 of 8 Air Jordan 20 pack made personally for Drake in 2015 has surfaced featuring three navy and gold colorways.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 19, 2026