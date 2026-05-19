A$AP Rocky And Puma Drop Mostro 3D Mule Pack In Two Colorways

A$AP Rocky and Puma are back with another addition to their ongoing collaboration. The two are releasing the Mostro 3D Mule Pack, which comes in two colorways. One arrives in black with red accents, and the other goes with a blue glimmer finish that fades from dark navy into bright blue.

The Mostro 3D Mule is a pretty wild looking shoe. The entire construction is made from a single molded material, covered in perforated holes across the upper and lined with chunky spikes along the outsole edges. The silhouette is open at the heel like a mule, which makes it more of a slide-adjacent shoe than a traditional sneaker. A small red Puma cat logo sits on the side of each colorway.

The insole on the blue glimmer version reads "Puma Designed by ASAP," confirming the collaborative nature of the project. The outsole also carries Puma branding in red text.

Rocky has been working with Puma for a while now and has used the Mostro silhouette as one of the main vehicles for that partnership. Earlier versions of the Mostro have performed well with the streetwear crowd, and this mule adaptation takes the design in a slightly different direction by removing the lacing and going fully slip-on.

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A$AP Rocky x Puma Mostro 3D Mule Pack

The Puma Mostro is one of the more distinctive silhouettes in the brand's current lineup. It draws from an older Puma archive model and has been updated with a more aggressive and sculptural look under Rocky's creative direction.

The 3D Mule version takes that further by removing the lacing system entirely and shaping the whole shoe as a single molded piece. The perforated upper gives it a textural quality that reads almost organic or even biological up close.

The outsole is bulky and exaggerated, which adds to the overall visual weight of the shoe. Both colorways keep the palette tight, letting the material and shape do most of the work.