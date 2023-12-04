7 Best Sneaker Collabs Of 2023

2023 has seen some absolutely incredible sneaker collaborations, and we’re here to break down some of the best we’ve seen. Brands have joined forces with artists, musicians, and even sustainability advocates, resulting in sneakers that resonate beyond mere fashion statements. Each partnership brought its unique flair, leaving a mark on sneaker culture and offering enthusiasts an array of styles, colors, and concepts. Join us as we dive into the best sneaker collabs that have defined 2023.

7. Puma Avanti x Rihanna’s Fenty “Dark Myrtle”

Image via Puma

Coming in at number 7, a huge collab between Fenty and Puma. The Puma Avanti's remarkable design, though simple, never fails to catch the eye, making it a versatile choice for various outfits. The sneaker teamed up with Rihanna’s iconic Fenty brand to release an entire collection, including the “Dark Mytle” Avanti. This sneaker takes on a monochromatic, dark green color scheme with gold branding and a waffled sole. Rihanna’s collaboration with Puma certainly makes it into the top collabs of the year.

6. Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Medellin Sunset”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 takes the #6 spot and is an iconic sneaker that has left a lasting impact on the sneaker industry. J Balvin is an international superstar with millions of followers and tons of hit songs. Naturally, they came together this year to create the “Medellin Sunset” Jordan 3, which features a sunset gradient effect to symbolize the sunsets in Medellín, J Balvin’s hometown. This pair certainly deserves a spot in this year’s best sneaker collabs, and here it is!

5. WMNS Air Jordan 12 x A Ma Maniere “Black”

Image via Nike

A Ma Maniere took over with their collaborations with Jordan Brand this year, and one standout pair is the WMNS AJ12 “Black.” A Ma Maniere, a prominent streetwear and sneaker boutique, is known for its unique style, and this collaboration brought a fresh and sophisticated aesthetic to the Air Jordan 12. Featuring all-black with a maroon suede, this pair exudes confidence and class.

4. Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott “Olive”

Image via Nike

You might have guessed that a Travis Scott pair would be on this list, and you’d be 100% correct. This year, Travis ventured into the sport of golf with Jordan Brand, releasing this AJ1 Low Golf in an “Olive” colorway. Also, this sneaker, featuring a grooved sole for traction on the course, has all of the same Cactus Jack features that we are used to. A reverse Swoosh and smiley face branding adorn the sneakers. Definitely expect more from Travis and Jordan Brand as we venture into the new year.

3. Nike Air Force 1 x Supreme “Baroque Brown”

Image via Supreme New York

Of course, this wouldn’t be a top collaborations list without a Supreme mention and here it is at #3. This year, they teamed up with the Nike Air Force 1 to release a pair in a “Baroque Brown” colorway. Also, the sneakers feature an all-brown look, with the iconic red Box Logo near the heels, under the Swoosh. This pair is definitely one of the top sneaker collabs.

2. Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off White “Varsity Maize”

Image via Nike

The Off White x Nike collaboration has been one for the ages, ever since The Ten and this pair makes the #2 spot. The sneakers feature a rubber sole with prominent traction spikes. Dressed in a white and yellow combination, this pair is certainly vibrant. The usual Off-White details, such as the hangtag and black writing on the uppers are present. Also, a Grim Reaper logo can be found on the sides, with more branding on the insoles.

1. Nike NOCTA Glide “Black White”

Image via Nike

Finally, the top collab of this year. Drake’s brand NOCTA teamed up with the Nike Glide to release a simple yet powerful sneaker. These sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole and a thick white midsole. Black and white carbon fiber constructs the uppers, with black mesh and a white Nike Swoosh. Drake’s influence and the design of these sneakers have propelled them to be one of the best sneaker collabs of 2023.

In the comments section below, let us know which of these shoes are your favorite.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy here