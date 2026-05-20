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Rihanna's Puma Deal Is Done And She's Already Been Spotted Wearing Nike
Rihanna's Puma partnership has ended, and recent sightings of her wearing the Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe have sparked speculation
By
Ben Atkinson
May 20, 2026