Earl Sweatshirt & JPEGMAFIA Trade Blows Online

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Earl Sweatshirt JPEGMAFIA Trade Blows Online
Earl Sweatshirt performs on the Mast Stage, May 27, 2022. Forecastle 34. Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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JPEGMAFIA has dissed Earl Sweatshirt before, and amid new albums or rollouts from both artists, they have finally clashed head-on.

Ask any "underground" hip-hop fan for their top five favorite artists right now, and there's a good change Earl Sweatshirt or JPEGMAFIA will be on that list. Sadly for fans of both artists, previous tensions have now spilled over into traded insults on social media.

It all started with Peggy speaking to Pigeons & Planes about his upcoming album Experimental Rap, for which he recently released the "Babygirl" single. Some fans felt the Baltimore-based artist's comments took aim at the former Odd Future lyricist. He recently released the cloudy POMPEII // UTILITY collab LP with MIKE and Surf Gang.

"I'm already the best in this space of experimental rap," JPEG expressed. "There's no one who competes with me. People cannot do what I do. So me naming it 'Experimental Rap' is just me laying claim to something I already had. Other people in this genre, they want to pretend and try to be cool and be like, 'I don't want to be experimental rap. I want to be something else, I want to f***ing rap like Lucki, I want to make songs that the young people make.' I'm not having a midlife crisis, musically. So I don't really need to do that. I can just be myself, and I let other people try to figure out who they are at 40 or whatever."

It seems like Earl felt the same way some fans did, especially considering JPEGMAFIA's previous disses to Earl Sweatshirt. "lmao leave me alone pls i make music with my Friends that i have (derogatory)," he responded via Instagram comments, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "nobody copies cuh because his music is gnarled rough and ugly (derogatory)."

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JPEGMAFIA's Earl Sweatshirt Beef

"1st off N****a your career is gnarled and rough. you the first n***a since joe budden to go back underground literally," JPEG allegedly clapped back on IG. "2nd stop saying 'cuh' your 32 and you went to boarding school. 3rd neither you nor your friends would Ever say none of this to my face. But Thank you for the promo little guy."

As caught by flexxico on Twitter, they traded some more blows under Pigeons & Planes' IG coverage of their Peggy interview. "you know what bro my fault i misspoke," Earl wrote. "bro is the king of making crunchy a** music and wearing muay thai shorts. super excited for the album brother (positive) seems like its gonna be really experimental. i fw the new leather vibe 2 twin s**t hard."

"Thank you cuh," JPEG replied. "And tell jasper thanks for letting me borrow his h*es (derogatory)."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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