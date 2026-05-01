experimental rap

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Earl Sweatshirt & JPEGMAFIA Trade Blows Online
JPEGMAFIA has dissed Earl Sweatshirt before, and amid new albums or rollouts from both artists, they have finally clashed head-on.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 01, 2026