Experimental Rap - Album by JPEGMAFIA

After declaring himself the king of experimental rap, JPEGMAFIA is putting his money where his mouth is with his latest body of work. This morning, Peggy finally unleashed the 25-song opus, Experimental Rap, in its entirety. JPEGMAFIA produced, wrote, and mixed the project on his own while leaning deeper into an array of influences, from industrial to punk, electronic, and more. The electronic influences, specifically, help push the urgency of the project, namely on songs like “¥ (Yen)” and “$ (Money).” The project was led by earlier singles, “babygirl” and “War Over Land.” Check out JPEGMAFIA’s new album below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. Did he deliver?
Release Date: May 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Experimental Rap
Tracklist For Expermental Rap
- 投影の芸術
- babygirl
- Burning Hammer
- $ (Money)
- Pop this Heat
- Meet the Dealers
- Head
- Degenerate’s Prayer
- The Ghost of Emmett Till
- Since I Met Ye
- ¥ (Yen)
- GYBB
- TSAR BOMBA
- Mask On
- His Will
- Lights
- New Era
- One Day It Will Be Over
- War Over Land
- Bridges on Fire (ft. Buzzy Lee)
- No Strippers In Heaven
- 內戰
- Chat
- The 1st Amendment
- You will always lose money chasing women, but you will never lose women chasing money