Experimental Rap - Album by JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA drops off his new 25-song album.

After declaring himself the king of experimental rap , JPEGMAFIA is putting his money where his mouth is with his latest body of work. This morning, Peggy finally unleashed the 25-song opus, Experimental Rap, in its entirety. JPEGMAFIA produced, wrote, and mixed the project on his own while leaning deeper into an array of influences, from industrial to punk, electronic, and more. The electronic influences, specifically, help push the urgency of the project, namely on songs like “ ¥ (Yen) ” and “$ (Money).” The project was led by earlier singles, “ babygirl ” and “War Over Land.” Check out JPEGMAFIA’s new album below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. Did he deliver?

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Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise & Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.