¥ (Yen) – Song by JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA's previous 2026 singles were quite beautiful in their chaos, but "¥ (Yen)" turns that chaos up even more.

Pop the geese, I play for keeps, that money make her go weak, That money make me elite, my young bucks ain't got no leash, I can't hit what I can't see, that money make her go free, That money gon' make you bleed, b***hes fall up out the scene

JPEGMAFIA is dropping his new album EXPERIMENTAL RAP in just a couple of days, and we have a fresh single to hype us up even more for it. "¥ (Yen)" is a blistering and hard-hitting Lil Scrappy and Young Buck flip. It uses crushing bass kicks, buzzing distortion, beautiful and glistening synth showers, vocal samples, and simple, persistent beeps to its advantage. The melting pot is more aggressive than on Peggy's previous singles in this era, which took on a more beautiful or minimal presentation. But "¥ (Yen)" doesn't fully let go of that sheen, even if JPEG is lyrically firing on all cylinders with a relentless flow throughout. If EXPERIMENTAL RAP is this chaotically balanced, we're in for another gratifying and high-tier release.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.