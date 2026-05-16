¥ (Yen) – Song by JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA is dropping his new album EXPERIMENTAL RAP in just a couple of days, and we have a fresh single to hype us up even more for it. "¥ (Yen)" is a blistering and hard-hitting Lil Scrappy and Young Buck flip. It uses crushing bass kicks, buzzing distortion, beautiful and glistening synth showers, vocal samples, and simple, persistent beeps to its advantage. The melting pot is more aggressive than on Peggy's previous singles in this era, which took on a more beautiful or minimal presentation. But "¥ (Yen)" doesn't fully let go of that sheen, even if JPEG is lyrically firing on all cylinders with a relentless flow throughout. If EXPERIMENTAL RAP is this chaotically balanced, we're in for another gratifying and high-tier release.
Release Date: May 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: EXPERIMENTAL RAP
Quotable Lyrics From ¥ (Yen)
Pop the geese, I play for keeps, that money make her go weak,
That money make me elite, my young bucks ain't got no leash,
I can't hit what I can't see, that money make her go free,
That money gon' make you bleed, b***hes fall up out the scene