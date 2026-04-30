babygirl - Song by JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA has been cooking up some new music as of late. Fans have been waiting for him to come back into the spotlight, and that is exactly what he did on Wednesday night. In anticipation of his appropriately titled upcoming album EXPERIMENTAL RAP, JPEGMAFIA is here with the song "babygirl." The song brings forth tons of energy over some of JPEG's signature abrasive, sample-heavy production. Eventually, the song transitions into heavy metal near the end. This is not a particularly new occurrence for JPEG, who likes to play with genre in his music.
Release Date: April 30, 2026
Genre: Experimental Rap
Album: EXPERIMENTAL RAP
Quotable Lyrics from babygirl
Crackers be slow, they still don't get the message
They shoot up a school 'cause nobody will mention 'em
How you this pussy? Some people need lead in 'еm
We got sedatives (Unbеlievable)