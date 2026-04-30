babygirl - Song by JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA has been cooking up some new music as of late. Fans have been waiting for him to come back into the spotlight, and that is exactly what he did on Wednesday night. In anticipation of his appropriately titled upcoming album EXPERIMENTAL RAP, JPEGMAFIA is here with the song "babygirl." The song brings forth tons of energy over some of JPEG's signature abrasive, sample-heavy production. Eventually, the song transitions into heavy metal near the end. This is not a particularly new occurrence for JPEG, who likes to play with genre in his music.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!