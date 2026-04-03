POMPEII // UTILITY – Album by Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE & Surf Gang

Earl Sweatshirt , MIKE, and Surf Gang team up for their new double album, POMPEII // UTILITY. And they've made it clear they aren’t trying to please everyone with it. The 33-track double album is split in half, with MIKE handling the POMPEII side and Earl taking on UTILITY, all backed by Surf Gang’s production. It’s a long-awaited collab built off years of creative overlap, not a one-off link-up .

Even the artists know this one might be divisive. Earl joked in an interview that "real hip-hop fans" might not rock with it, while MIKE admitted early reactions were split once people realized Surf Gang was heavily involved. Conceptually, the album leans into themes of destruction and rebuilding. Pulling from the idea of Pompeii and what comes after everything collapses. But sonically, it’s more about feeling than structure.