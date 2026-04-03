POMPEII // UTILITY – Album by Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE & Surf Gang

BY Tallie Spencer
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The 33-track project is a double album.

Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and Surf Gang team up for their new double album, POMPEII // UTILITY. And they've made it clear they aren’t trying to please everyone with it. The 33-track double album is split in half, with MIKE handling the POMPEII side and Earl taking on UTILITY, all backed by Surf Gang’s production. It’s a long-awaited collab built off years of creative overlap, not a one-off link-up .

Even the artists know this one might be divisive. Earl joked in an interview that "real hip-hop fans" might not rock with it, while MIKE admitted early reactions were split once people realized Surf Gang was heavily involved. Conceptually, the album leans into themes of destruction and rebuilding. Pulling from the idea of Pompeii and what comes after everything collapses. But sonically, it’s more about feeling than structure.

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: POMPEII // UTILITY

Tracklist For POMPEII // UTILITY

Disc 1

  1. The Fall
  2. MY WORST (rebuke)
  3. Da Bid (feat. Jadasea)
  4. NOT 4TW (feat. Anysia Kym)
  5. THE POPE
  6. AFRO
  7. Minty
  8. F.E.A.R. (feat. Niontay)
  9. Tampering
  10. Shutter Island
  11. Back LA (feat. Na’kel Smith)
  12. Back Home
  13. Kirkland (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
  14. FREE #MIKE
  15. Man of the Month

Disc 2

  1. this2shallpass
  2. :( again :)
  3. Home on the Range
  4. React
  5. Hot Water (Cahuilia)
  6. rectangle lens
  7. Leadbelly (feat. MIKE)
  8. quick bar
  9. Ew!
  10. Earth
  11. Chill 2na
  12. Sisyphus
  13. Locusts (feat. Llerado Khalil)
  14. Tour de France
  15. Chicago
  16. Book of Eli
  17. AOK
  18. Don't Worry
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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