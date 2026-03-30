Home on the Range / Back Home - Songs by Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, & SURF GANG

Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and producing outfit SURF GANG are back with two more singles ahead of "POMPEII // UTILITY" due out Friday.

Two of the "underground's" premier products, MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt , along with producing team SURF GANG, are dropping off two more tracks ahead of their three-way joint tape, POMPEII // UTILITY. Due out on Friday, April 3, the project will feature a massive total of 33 tracks, split into two discs. Each side will feature songs exclusively by Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE, although there are a few features sprinkled in. So far, this trio has dropped off three other songs since March 10. Earl Sweatshirt's "Home on the Range" and MIKE"s "Back Home" are differently tonally speaking, with the latter's being more braggadocious and the former's a tad more reflective/chill. But both focus on returning home and noticing how things have changed or stayed the same.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.