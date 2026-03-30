Home on the Range / Back Home - Songs by Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, & SURF GANG

Two of the "underground's" premier products, MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt, along with producing team SURF GANG, are dropping off two more tracks ahead of their three-way joint tape, POMPEII // UTILITY. Due out on Friday, April 3, the project will feature a massive total of 33 tracks, split into two discs. Each side will feature songs exclusively by Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE, although there are a few features sprinkled in. So far, this trio has dropped off three other songs since March 10. Earl Sweatshirt's "Home on the Range" and MIKE"s "Back Home" are differently tonally speaking, with the latter's being more braggadocious and the former's a tad more reflective/chill. But both focus on returning home and noticing how things have changed or stayed the same.
Release Date: March 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: POMPEII // UTILITY (Releasing April 3, 2026)
Quotable Lyrics from "Back Home":
In your city n****s mobbin like we Capo, I’m Castro
B*tches on my body when I’m back home
I’m with hitters that be sliding, leave your cap gone
Bad bone, you know this sh*t inside me, why I act wrong
From BK to the Heights, I’m they last hope