Leadbelly - Song by Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, & Surf Gang

Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and the producer collective Surf Gang have an album dropping on April 3rd. POMPEII // UTILITY could very well be one of the best projects of the year. Overall, fans are very excited about this release, and they have every reason to be. Earl and MIKE are two of the best MCs working today. Meanwhile, Surf Gang always comes through with some incredible, ear-grabbing production. On Wednesday, they all teamed up for a new single called "Leadbelly," and it just so happens to come with a music video. You can check out the song below, and use our rating system to tell us what you think.
Release Date: March 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: POMPEII // UTILITY