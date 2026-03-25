Leadbelly - Song by Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, & Surf Gang

With "POMPEII // UTILITY" due on April 3rd, Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and Surf Gang are back for with a new single, "Leadbelly."

Earl Sweatshirt , MIKE, and the producer collective Surf Gang have an album dropping on April 3rd. POMPEII // UTILITY could very well be one of the best projects of the year. Overall, fans are very excited about this release, and they have every reason to be. Earl and MIKE are two of the best MCs working today. Meanwhile, Surf Gang always comes through with some incredible, ear-grabbing production. On Wednesday, they all teamed up for a new single called "Leadbelly," and it just so happens to come with a music video. You can check out the song below, and use our rating system to tell us what you think.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!