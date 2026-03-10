Minty // Earth - Song By MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt, & Surf Gang

MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt, and SURF GANG are dropping a new album on April 3rd called POMPEII / UTILITY. This is a double-album in which MIKE and Earl are going to split the album into two. The first half is 15 tracks and will heavily feature MIKE. In the second half, Earl is going to take over for another 18 songs. To help drum up hype for this new release, we have gotten a music video for the MIKE song "Minty" and the Earl song "Earth." This is about to be one of the biggest rap projects of the year, and we look forward to what these artists deliver next.
Release Date: March 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: POMPEII / UTILITY
Tracklist for POMPEII / UTILITY
01 MIKE & SURF GANG - "The Fall"
02 MIKE & SURF GANG - "MY WORST (rebuke)"
03 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Da Bid" (feat. Jadasea)
04 MIKE & SURF GANG - "NOT 4TW" (feat. Anysia Kym)
05 MIKE & SURF GANG - "THE POPE"
06 MIKE & SURF GANG - "AFRO"
07 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Minty"
08 MIKE & SURF GANG - "F.E.A.R." (feat. Niontay)
09 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Tampering"
10 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Shutter Island"
11 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Back LA" (feat. Na-Kel Smith)
12 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Back Home"
13 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Kirkland" (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
14 MIKE & SURF GANG - "#FREE #MIKE"
15 MIKE & SURF GANG - "Man of the Month"
16 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "this2shallpass"
17 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - ":( again :)"
18 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Home on the Range"
19 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "React"
20 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Hot Water (Cahuilla)"
21 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "rectangle lens"
22 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Leadbelly" (feat. MIKE)
23 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "quikk"
24 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Ew!"
25 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Earth"
26 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Chali 2na"
27 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Sisyphus"
28 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Locusts" (feat. Lerado Khalil)
29 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Tour de France"
30 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Chicago"
31 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Book of Eli"
32 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "AOK"
33 Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG - "Don't Worry!"