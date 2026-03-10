Minty // Earth - Song By MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt, & Surf Gang

MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt, and SURF GANG are dropping a new album together called POMPEII / UTILITY, and we have some new singles.

MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt , and SURF GANG are dropping a new album on April 3rd called POMPEII / UTILITY. This is a double-album in which MIKE and Earl are going to split the album into two. The first half is 15 tracks and will heavily feature MIKE. In the second half, Earl is going to take over for another 18 songs. To help drum up hype for this new release, we have gotten a music video for the MIKE song "Minty" and the Earl song "Earth." This is about to be one of the biggest rap projects of the year, and we look forward to what these artists deliver next.

