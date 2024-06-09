RealYungPhil Rhymes Over Earl Sweatshirt's Production On "You Know": Stream

RealYungPhil has dropped a major collaboration.

RealYungPhil teamed up with Earl Sweatshirt and Harrison for the production behind his newest single, "You Know." He dropped the track on all streaming platforms on Friday, June 7th. Across its two-minute runtime, Phil raps about betting on himself to achieve his dreams while reflecting on some of the people he's lost along the way. "I wish heaven had visiting hours, want my dog back," he remarks, before concluding the song with, "what you bout to leave behind you when it all ends."

When the song made its way to YouTube, fans in the comments section were loving it. "Phil getting some recognition now BIG W," one user wrote. Another added: "Prod by earl sweatshirt?! Never seen this coming!" One more fan praised Phil's consistency: "Haven’t heard a bad someone from Phil since I found his music g." The Connecticut rapper has been on a meteoric rise over the last year. Back in February, he made a list of HNHH's "Artists You Need To Listen To Right Now," alongside Erika De Casier and THERAVADA. Phil's collaboration with Earl Sweatshirt and Harrison comes after he teamed up with MIKE for "No Amends" earlier this year as well. Check out the newest song down below and be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

RealYungPhil Teams Up With Earl Sweatshirt

Quotable Lyrics

They said it’s love, but then they all left
He think I’m broke, I think lil bro took the wrong meds
Step it up, it’s like you n****s took the wrong step
And what you bout to leave behind you when it all ends, b*tch

