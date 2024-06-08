Saint James Debuts As "Mr. Perfect" With Boldy James & Elcamino On New Single: Stream

The London producer provides a glistening, mellow, and crisp instrumental for Boldy James and Elcamino to stun over.

London producer Saint James has been building up quite the roster of collaborators, making his big streaming service debut with two killer MCs. Moreover, he enlisted Boldy James and Elcamino for "Mr. Perfect," a release that followed over two decades of amazing work in the underground with hip-hop's old and new legends. This time around, the beatmaker provides a chime-heavy, wondrous, crisply percussive, and laidback instrumental for these spitters to skate over. They previously collaborated on the cut "No Fighting" from this year, and this continues a pretty cohesive working relationship that matches cold bars with measured deliveries.

Furthermore, Saint Jame$ didn't reinvent the wheel here, but this is a bit more of a dreamy atmosphere than what you might be used to hearing Boldy James over. As far as the lyrical work here, it's pretty raw, gritty, despondent, or at least accepting of the dire circumstances that the lyricists faced or still face. It's the type of hardened street narrative that Elcamino's crafted through previous work like the 38 Spesh collab EP Martyrs Prayer II and the They Spit On Jesus LP.

As for Boldy James' other work as of late, he's already got an AOTY contender with Penalty Of Leadership, a spot that tracks like these prove is a tough one to knock off. If you haven't heard Bo, Saint Jame$, and Elcamino's "Mr. Perfect" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube above. Let us know what you thought of it in the comments section below and check out some standout bars down there as well. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest great rap drops around the clock.

Saint James, Boldy James & Elcamino's "Mr. Perfect": Listen

Quotable Lyrics
Laid back in the coupe, get you whacked for a fee,
Know 'fore that s**t happen to me, it's gon' happen to you,
Ain't clearing up no rumors, they gon' be mad when I do,
Most of the s**t you heard about me, it's sad, but it's true

