Saint James Opens Up A Fresh "Jordan Box" With Estee Nack & Rome Streetz On New Single: Stream

Woodwinds go a long way to give "Jordan Box" an ethereal and exploratory feel despite the grittiness from these MCs' mics.

Following the release of "Mr. Perfect" with Elcamino and Boldy James, London producer Saint James is back with another grimy banger with "Jordan Box." This time, he enlisted Rome Streetz and Estee Nack as his MCs on the beat, the latter of which is fresh off his SYSTEMATICALLY WE WERE NEVER FREE collab project with Boneweso. As for this new track, the instrumental is built around an occasionally crashing but mostly measured drum break, laser sound effects, and of course, the main woodwind melody.

Overall, it's quite the ethereal and breezy production for Estee Nack and Rome Streetz to rap over, and Saint Jame$ does a great job of building that atmosphere. Lyrically, Estee wraps the track up with a rambling second verse that has a lot of dynamic flow switches and a pretty loose feel, which works in this dreamy context more than it usually does. As for the "Ya Understand" spitter, he sounds a bit more lively in the track's opening verse, but also boasts some impressive rhyme schemes and street-informed wordplay.

If you're curious to check out more from Rome Streetz, he just dropped his Buck 50 EP with Wavy Da Ghawd, and hopefully Saint Jame$ ends up being just as prolific as he and Estee Nack are. After all, we're sure that a lot more gems would emerge as a result. If you haven't heard "Jordan Box" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Drop your thoughts on the cut down in the comments section and find some standout bars there as well. Also, as always, stick around on HNHH for more killer rap releases around the clock.

Saint James' "Jordan Box" With Rome Streetz & Estee Nack: Listen