Saint James Opens Up A Fresh "Jordan Box" With Estee Nack & Rome Streetz On New Single: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Saint James Jordan Box Rome Streetz Estee Nack New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsSaint James Jordan Box Rome Streetz Estee Nack New Song Stream Hip Hop News
Woodwinds go a long way to give "Jordan Box" an ethereal and exploratory feel despite the grittiness from these MCs' mics.

Following the release of "Mr. Perfect" with Elcamino and Boldy James, London producer Saint James is back with another grimy banger with "Jordan Box." This time, he enlisted Rome Streetz and Estee Nack as his MCs on the beat, the latter of which is fresh off his SYSTEMATICALLY WE WERE NEVER FREE collab project with Boneweso. As for this new track, the instrumental is built around an occasionally crashing but mostly measured drum break, laser sound effects, and of course, the main woodwind melody.

Overall, it's quite the ethereal and breezy production for Estee Nack and Rome Streetz to rap over, and Saint Jame$ does a great job of building that atmosphere. Lyrically, Estee wraps the track up with a rambling second verse that has a lot of dynamic flow switches and a pretty loose feel, which works in this dreamy context more than it usually does. As for the "Ya Understand" spitter, he sounds a bit more lively in the track's opening verse, but also boasts some impressive rhyme schemes and street-informed wordplay.

If you're curious to check out more from Rome Streetz, he just dropped his Buck 50 EP with Wavy Da Ghawd, and hopefully Saint Jame$ ends up being just as prolific as he and Estee Nack are. After all, we're sure that a lot more gems would emerge as a result. If you haven't heard "Jordan Box" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Drop your thoughts on the cut down in the comments section and find some standout bars there as well. Also, as always, stick around on HNHH for more killer rap releases around the clock.

Read More: Bun B, Benny The Butcher, And Rome Streetz Trade Great Verses Over Statik Selekah Beat On "Trillselda"

Saint James' "Jordan Box" With Rome Streetz & Estee Nack: Listen

Quotable Lyrics
F**k is you n***as talking about?
Could've done b***hes like Manny instead of you taking the awkward route,
N***as doing a whole for clout, I might've lost count,
Let me put you back on your feet and show you the proper route

Read More: Rome Streetz Adds Fifth Title In "Noise Kandy" Series

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
estee nack systematically we wereSongsEstee Nack & Producer Boneweso Drop Off Collab Tape "SYSTEMATICALLY WE WERE NEVER FREE" On Bandcamp838
rome streetz ya understandSongsRome Streetz Wants You To Get The Memo On "Ya Understand"586
rome streetz runnin it upSongsRome Streetz Is Strictly Business On "Runnin It Up"1059
Saint James Mr Perfect Boldy James Elcamino New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsSongsSaint James Debuts As "Mr. Perfect" With Boldy James & Elcamino On New Single: Stream1466