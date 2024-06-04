Estee Nack & Producer Boneweso Drop Off Collab Tape "SYSTEMATICALLY WE WERE NEVER FREE" On Bandcamp

Two undergrounders release a new project for their most hardcore fans.

The East Coast underground scene is back with a new and intriguing release for hardcore hip-hop heads. Two Massachusetts artists, Estee Nack and Boneweso are here with a collaborative album, SYSTEMATICALLY WE WERE NEVER FREE. Estee Nack flourishes as a rapper and a vocalist, whereas Boneweso is spitter and beat maker. The latter is not originally from the states, nor is his main background hip-hop. According to Genius, he is more well-known for his Dominican Republic roots. He has worked in the lanes of reggaeton, salsa, bachata, and Latin music.

However, his profile does mention that he has some trap rap experience, so there is that. But clearly Estee and Boneweso have developed some chemistry and respect since the producer moved. As for Nack, he might be known by Griselda fans. Westside Gunn is the main man, but he has also been seen with Nicholas Craven, too.

Listen To SYSTEMATICALLY WE WERE NEVER FREE By Estee Nack & Boneweso

But back to business. SYSTEMATICALLY WE WERE NEVER FREE is a tightly-packaged 13-song project with one feature from al.divino. The project just dropped today, but sadly for streaming users, there is a catch. The project seems to be and will only be available on Bandcamp. You also have to purchase the digital version to hear it, and it costs $32.00. You can check out the "[Via]" link at the end of the article to check it out. Even though it has a limited release, Nack is thrilled to have this tape out to the public.