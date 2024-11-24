Estee Nack & Producer Giallo Point Link For Bandcamp Exclusive Tape "Papitas 2"

Estee Nack is back at it again, and it's looking like PAPITAS 2 is going to go down as another underground classic. This is the Lynn, Massachusetts rapper's third project of 2024, and first to be only out on the Bandcamp platform. There are some YouTube channels that were able to locate the audio files for the project, which you can find below. Nack, known for his numerous affiliations (Tragic Allies, Griselda, etc.), is linking with an old friend and co-creator for this duology. Fellow undergrounder and UK producer Giallo Point is back on the boards, and his beats are sounding just as fire as the first Papitas.
It's been four years in between these two LPs; however, the inaugural tape saw a 2023 reissue onto DSPs. Nack has built a reputation for being one of the grimiest and tactical rhymers in the game, and those characteristics are all over Papitas 2. Ahead of the project's release, Estee Nack and Giallo Point were kind enough to give fans at least a sneak peek on streaming. Back on November 7, they dropped off the one and only single, "ICEBULLETTHEORY." It will be interesting to see whether or not Nack and Point decide to bring this to streaming platforms. Given what happened with the first LP, it could be some time. But supporting the art is always better, so if you want to, you can purchase PAPITAS 2 with the Bandcamp link below.
Papitas 2 - Estee Nack & Giallo Point
PAPITAS 2 Tracklist:
- EXPERIMENTRO
- BASEVSBUNK
- ICEBULLETTHEORY
- LIEEM'DOWN FEAT. ???, MONDO SLADE
- CASHMONEYCRUSADE(DANGER) FEAT. BORI ROCK
- 1WAYOUTAHELL FEAT. DANIEL SON
- BLUEMAGESUFI(FINALFANTASYVII)
- ABEASTWAYOFLIFE
- GHETTOGIFTSHOP
- THAFEELIN FEAT.CRIMEAPPLE
