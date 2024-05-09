Rome Streetz Wants You To Get The Memo On "Ya Understand"

If you are looking to add some new hardcore hip-hop tracks into your daily rotation, look no further than the new Rome Streetz tape. The London-bred and New York City-raised lyrical mastermind dropped by a new short project with the help of a talented friend. Producer Wavy Da Ghawd, who hails from the neighboring city of Brooklyn, laid down some fire beats for his wingman to body. Another track from Buck 50 that we have been gravitating toward has been "Ya Understand."

The consistent rapper lives up to that title on this track, as Streetz sticks to the themes of brags and violence that are all over the six-song EP. "I'm him ya understand? / All them bums in last place, so get behind them, ya understand? / Do the knowledge first, get some wisdom, than ya understand," Rome raps on the short chorus. It's bluntness, on top of the fact that it is only performed once, is why this track is so great.

It really embodies the idea of getting his message across and not repeating it a bunch. Rome's supreme confidence does not need to be overstated, hence the short run time of the song and also his cadence. When you are rapping bars like these, you better be rapping with utmost purpose, and he does that. "The grand champ stomping on the skull of these amateurs / You ants to us anything that got my stamp is cancerous / I crush every member of your clan in my hand of dust with no rush." Talk about a mic drop.

Quotable Lyrics:

The pen poisonous all you peons is second rate

Was selling weight all across state and then I caught the case

Cornered off by the court of law

Now we on quotes for cake make you a corpse

Chalk outline and caution tape won't save

None of these broads whore get your claws off my cake

