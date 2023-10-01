Rome Streetz Adds Fifth Title In “Noise Kandy” Series

Just a few days ago we covered Rome Streetz's single with Joey Bada$$ called "Fire At Ya Idle Mind." The duo was extremely formidable with both lyrical talents showing off their tremendous pen games. This was just a small taste of what was to come for Streetz's next effort. That comes in the form of Noise Kandy 5, which, of course, is the fifth and most recent installment in the series. A few rappers, as most of you know, have a halo series of projects of sorts like Lil Wayne with Tha Carter.

Well, for Rome this is his signifying series of tapes, which began back on August 3, 2018. According to UndergroundHipHopBlog, this is the London-born rapper's last mixtape in the Noise Kandy saga. It has been a great run for NY-raised MC, but as the phrase goes, "all good things must come to an end." So, what is there to know about this mixtape?

Listen To Noise Kandy 5 From Rome Streetz

Rome put out two promotional singles for this one. "Hell Backwards" and "Fire At Ya Idle Mind," both appear here. It consists of 12 other new songs with additional features from Curren$y, Double Dee, Boldy James, and Rigz. Finally, it is just under 40 minutes and has all killer and no filler.

What are your initial thoughts on Rome Streetz's brand-new tape, Noise Kandy 5? Is this the best installment in the series? Which track is your favorite on the project right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Noise Kandy 5 Tracklist:

Second Seizure Hell Backwards Clutchin Stunna with Double Dee, Boldy James Chrome Magnum Go Raw Accurate with Curren$y Fire At Ya Idle Mind with Joey Bada$$ Pocket Full of Beans Black Magic Shake & Bake Fastactionvenom with Rigz Heart Break Hotel Procall

