Lil Wayne Completely Oblivious Of Fan Rushing Stage At Recent Concert

Lil Wayne hilariously missed a fan rushing the stage at a recent concert. Wayne had turned his back to the crowd to light up when the DJ and security responded to a woman trying to get to Wayne. By the time he turned back around and had begun performing, the woman had already been removed. There were no other reported incidents from the concert in Vegas. Last weekend, Wayne performed during halftime of the Raiders-Steelers game.

Social media users both trolled Wayne and praised his team for handling the situation. "N-gga didn’t even notice 💀," one person said. "Wayne is not paying attention tho still the dj was like yoooo get her fast good looking Out DJ 👍🏽," added another while someone else "A+ security for a legend". "I used to have to pull my kid out the toy section at Target like that 😂," joked another.

Wayne Leads Out The Packers

Elsewhere, Wayne was in Wisconsin last week for a special performance. He had the honor of leading the Green Bay Packers onto the field before their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Lions. Wayne looked ecstatic as he roared and screamed as the Packers players ran past him. However, there was also an element of hilarity as the 5"5 rapper was absolutely dwarfed by the Packers squad.

However, Wayne couldn't inspire a victory for the home team. The Packers were thoroughly dismantled 34-20 by the Lions. Things were so bad that the Lions led 27-3 at halftime. The one-sided loss drops the Packers to 2-2 on the season while giving the Lions (3-1) firm control over the NFC North. Jordan Love threw for 246 yards while the Packers only managed 27 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Lions RB David Montgomery absolutely dominated, with 121 yards and three touchdowns on the day. It was overall a bad week for Wayne-supported football teams as Deion Sanders' Colorado also fell to USC.

