Eminem Shouts Out New Lil Wayne Lyrics: “Why Didn’t I Think Of That”

Eminem and Lil Wayne have long been both collaborators and admirers of each other's work. Overnight, Em made a tweet that reminded fans he's still a big fan of Wayne. "Bro Wayne just said “got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!” F*CK why didn’t I think of that????" Em's tweet reads. The lyric comes from a new song Lil Wayne appeared on alongside YG and Tyga. The track is called "Brand New" and it appears on a playlist that the two California rappers just released together.

In the replies to Eminem's tweet, there are plenty of different reactions. Some have pointed out just how much the lyric does sound like something that Em would say in a song. Others pointed out their own favorite Wayne lyrics like when the rapper said “Safe sex is great sex, better wear a latex. Cuz you don’t want that late text…that “I think I’m late” text.” One of the top replies to the post is a screenshot of the lyrics from the Young Thug song "The World." The lyrics in question feature a similar lyrical reference reading "I leave a big ol' hole right inside you, n*gga, like some Funyuns." Check out the tweet and replies in the comment section below.

Eminem Shouts Out Lil Wayne For Lyrical Game

Recently Eminem crossed paths with another long-time collaborator. 50 Cent has been on his massive "The Final Lap" Tour all summer and it's been stacked with big-time guests. But when they stopped in Detroit he brought out the biggest guest of all, Em. The pair took the stage together and in the days following both took to social media to shout out the other after their decades of collaborating.

Lil Wayne was also supposed to make an appearance on 50 Cent's tour, but it didn't happen. Just before he was supposed to go on stage someone allegedly pushed him, which caused him to get frustrated and leave. What do you think of Eminem shouting out Lil Wayne for a lyric from his new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

