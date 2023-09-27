Eminem Makes History With His Latest Sales Milestone

When you are deciding who to crown as the best rapper of all time, there are a lot of choices. It also depends on what you value the most. Do you place more weight on rapping ability, their discography, how many copies they have sold, etc.. Names that immediately come to mind for most hip-hop heads are Tupac, Jay-Z, Nas, and Biggie. Eminem is someone else some consider to be the G.O.A.T., but now there might be more people who jump on that bandwagon.

HipHopDX has just confirmed that "The Real Slim Shady" eclipsed the top 10 list for the best-selling artists of all time. This a major achievement for Eminem that can add to his long list of accomplishments. The soon-to-be 51-year-old Detroit native can attribute this milestone to all of the hard work he has put in throughout his over two-decade-long career. He moves ahead of the rock band, Led Zepplin, hitting the 207,262,000 total sales mark. This includes everything from albums, singles, and and streaming.

What Other Rappers Are Close To Reaching Eminem's Mark?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Eminem speaks during the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ)

Not surprisingly, The Beatles are wiping out the competition with over 423 million sales. Michael Jackson is the closest with 338 million sales. What is even crazier is that no other rapper besides Em is in the top 40. Drake is really close though in the 41st spot with a little over 120 million. Congratulations to Eminem for this truly astounding achievement.

What are your initial thoughts on Eminem reaching the top 10 list of the highest-selling artists of all time? Does this prove he is the greatest rapper of all time? Which Eminem project is your favorite?

