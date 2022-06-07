Top 10 Lists
- MusicEminem Makes History With His Latest Sales MilestoneHe is the only rap artist to reach the top 10. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCordae Questions Bootleg Kev About Not Making His Top 10 Rappers Or Albums ListsHe didn't mind being excluded, but Cordae was curious as to how Kev came up with his choices.By Erika Marie
- Music"Rolling Stone" Names Biggie's "Ready To Die" The #1 Greatest Hip Hop Album Of All TimeThey dropped off their Top 200 list and "Ready to Die" takes the lead with Outkast and Jay-Z rounding out the Top 3.By Erika Marie