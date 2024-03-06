MIKE And Tony Seltzer Unveil Synergy In New Album "Pinball"

Two influential figures in the contemporary rap scene, MIKE and Tony Seltzer, have dropped their highly anticipated collaborative album, Pinball. set to drop on March 6. Just a couple days ago, they dropped the collaborative single exclusively on YouTube paying homage to UGK with the video for "Underground Kingz." The track captured the attention of fans and consisted of captivating blend of homage and innovation in the rap scene. The project consists of 11 tracks and features include Earl Sweatshirt, Niontay, Jay Critch & Tony Shhnow.

Hailing from New Jersey, MIKE has been teasing the release of Pinball through various channels. The album marks a culmination of a prolific year for the rapper-producer duo. "Underground Kingz" for example, offered a taste of the sonic tapestry they've woven together. The collaboration between MIKE and Tony Seltzer is rooted in a history of significant projects from both artists. MIKE's recent endeavors include his album Burning Desire and his collaborations with Wiki and The Alchemist on Faith Is A Rock. Meanwhile, Seltzer's work on the album 14K Figaro with Wiki underscores his versatility as a producer. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and creativity to the table, setting the stage for Pinball as a project filled with rich textures and insightful lyricism.

Stream "Pinball" By MIKE And Tony Seltzer Below

"Underground Kingz" set the tone and had fans clamoring for more from the two. Well, now the wait is over. MIKE and Tony Seltzer's ability to pay homage to their influences while pushing the boundaries of their sound positions them as artists at the forefront of innovation in rap. All eyes are on MIKE and Tony Seltzer with Pinball. It's most certainly a project that is a compelling addition to their already impressive discographies.

Tracklist:

Two Door Lethal Weapon 100 Gecs On God (feat. Earl Sweatshirt & Tony Shhnow) Skurr Underground King Yin-Yang R&B Reminiscing (feat. Jay Critch) Pinball 2k24 Tour (feat. Niontay)

