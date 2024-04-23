Niontay Looks To Establish Himself On "Halftones" With RealYungPhil & SURF GANG

As we have repeated constantly hear at HNHH, 2023 was a bit of a dud for hip-hop in the mainstream. It was more so the lesser-known acts and underground talents shouldering the load. That is never a bad thing though, as artists that are not quite at the level of a Drake or Kendrick Lamar do not always get enough credit. This year has been a return to form for the top-flight rappers, but the underground is continuing to churn out some fun and interesting material. One artist that is building something exciting is Milwaukee rapper Niontay. The 25-year-old currently resides in Brooklyn, New York and has been making music since 2021. Today, Niontay just dropped a new single "Halftones," and we wanted to shed light on it.

"Halftones" features RealYungPhil and SURF GANG with a production credit presumably. The 10k signee raps with a druggy flow in a lower register that exudes confidence and an extreme sense of nonchalance. YungPhil also brings a catchy chorus to the table over a dreamy trap beat. All in all it comes together for a cohesive listen that has the potential to do well for Niontay.

Listen To "Halftones" By Niontay, RealYungPhil, & SURF GANG

On top of the fact that it should do well on its own, "Halftones" should also help carry momentum after a strong 2023 for Niontay. He was busy with features last year, with notable placements for MIKE's Burning Desire. The beginning of 2024 has also been a productive year in that regard, as Niontay was on MIKE's recent effort Pinball, and RiTchie's debut solo tape Triple Digits [112]. Be sure to check out "Halftones" with the link above.

