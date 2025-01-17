MIKE Reveals Release Date, Cover Art & Tracklist For New Album "Showbiz!" Following "Bear Trap" Single

MIKE wasted no time in 2025 joining the race for album of the year, as he just offered a lot of new details about his upcoming project, Showbiz! Bolstered by earlier singles like "You're The Only One Watching," the LP will come out on January 31, and we now have the official cover art and tracklist to peep. The cover is a gorgeous portrait of two women by Tzadi, and the sole features on the 24-track behemoth are 454 and duendita, which is very exciting. The New York-based artist will dominate on here, and his penchant for striking wordplay and emotionally resonant reflections will surely result in a lot of gems on here.
In addition, MIKE has a massive tour to look forward to across Europe and North America from February to May, which will surely focus on Showbiz! cuts like "Pieces Of A Dream" and other highlights from his extensive and all-killer discography. His production will also land all over this new album, including guest beatsmiths like Anysia Kim, Harrison of SURF GANG, Jacob Rochester, ShunGu, redLee, and many more.
MIKE Unveils New Album Showbiz! In All Its Glory
If you aren't a MIKE fan yet, then this is the perfect moment to dive in, as it looks like this will be his most high-profile, expansive, and multi-faceted era yet. Showbiz! has a lot to live up to, but it's not like the previous track record indicates any possibility of a meager effort. Just last year, the collaborative Pinball LP with producer Tony Seltzer proved to be one of the "underground's" best releases, so much so that it continues to solidify this career as a beloved one across all corners of hip-hop.
Also, the last time that MIKE dropped a 24-track album was the excellent Burning Desire in 2023, which unsurprisingly ranked high among many end-of-year lists. With that in mind, fans could not be more excited for Showbiz! and to see him bring his art to life on the road, so make sure to find his socials if you're interested in copping a ticket. For anyone thinking that the first few months of a year are slow for music, you will be very happy to be wrong.