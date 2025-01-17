MIKE Reveals Release Date, Cover Art & Tracklist For New Album "Showbiz!" Following "Bear Trap" Single

MIKE wasted no time in 2025 joining the race for album of the year, as he just offered a lot of new details about his upcoming project, Showbiz! Bolstered by earlier singles like "You're The Only One Watching," the LP will come out on January 31, and we now have the official cover art and tracklist to peep. The cover is a gorgeous portrait of two women by Tzadi, and the sole features on the 24-track behemoth are 454 and duendita, which is very exciting. The New York-based artist will dominate on here, and his penchant for striking wordplay and emotionally resonant reflections will surely result in a lot of gems on here.

In addition, MIKE has a massive tour to look forward to across Europe and North America from February to May, which will surely focus on Showbiz! cuts like "Pieces Of A Dream" and other highlights from his extensive and all-killer discography. His production will also land all over this new album, including guest beatsmiths like Anysia Kim, Harrison of SURF GANG, Jacob Rochester, ShunGu, redLee, and many more.

MIKE Unveils New Album Showbiz! In All Its Glory

If you aren't a MIKE fan yet, then this is the perfect moment to dive in, as it looks like this will be his most high-profile, expansive, and multi-faceted era yet. Showbiz! has a lot to live up to, but it's not like the previous track record indicates any possibility of a meager effort. Just last year, the collaborative Pinball LP with producer Tony Seltzer proved to be one of the "underground's" best releases, so much so that it continues to solidify this career as a beloved one across all corners of hip-hop.