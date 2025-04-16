MIKE Announces North American Leg Of "aotc" Tour Alongside New Album Reveal

Beloved underground rapper, songwriter, and producer MIKE is in the midst of an exciting stretch in his career. However, it seems that's the norm for the New York based multi-hyphenate. He's always keeping busy with new songs, projects, tour dates, and everything in between. That's actually what we have to report about today as he's hitting the open roads across North America. If you haven't been following his whereabouts lately, MIKE, real name, Michael Jordan Bonema, just completed the first leg of his #aotc tour. That acronym stands for "artist of the century." It's accompanying his 2025 release in Showbiz! which he dropped at the very end of January.
MIKE was traveling all over Europe and the UK to start, with the first stop being in Dublin, Ireland back on February 27. He concluded the first half on April 3 in Paris. The highlight for him was an unforgettable night in Barcelona as fans sitting front row were playing a full-on game of chess. Folks online ripped them to shreds for frankly disrespectful act. However, some also found it quite amusing. But back to the task at hand.
MIKE & Tony Seltzer Pinball II
MIKE is going to be taking the stage at the First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight, April 16. He will only be out until May 31, which is just over a month. But he's jamming in tons of shows, 40 to be exact. Tons of major markets will get to see MIKE in action such as Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Toronto, multiple cities in California, and more. Making this journey even more worthwhile for the fans is the number of special guests joining him along the way.
Per The FADER, RiTchie, Niontay, Navy Blue, and Mike Shabb don't even begin to describe the level of talent on tap. Topping all of this exciting news off is the fact that MIKE has another album coming out in a couple of weeks. It's going to be Pinball II, the sequel to his acclaimed collaborative 2024 project with producer Tony Seltzer. "Prezzy," the second single for the May 7 release, is out now and also features production credits from Clams Casino.