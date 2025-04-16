MIKE Announces North American Leg Of "aotc" Tour Alongside New Album Reveal

MIKE has been a busy man to start 2025, but things are going to be really jam-packed thanks to more tour dates and another project.

Per The FADER, RiTchie, Niontay, Navy Blue, and Mike Shabb don't even begin to describe the level of talent on tap. Topping all of this exciting news off is the fact that MIKE has another album coming out in a couple of weeks. It's going to be Pinball II, the sequel to his acclaimed collaborative 2024 project with producer Tony Seltzer. "Prezzy," the second single for the May 7 release, is out now and also features production credits from Clams Casino .

MIKE is going to be taking the stage at the First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight, April 16. He will only be out until May 31, which is just over a month. But he's jamming in tons of shows, 40 to be exact. Tons of major markets will get to see MIKE in action such as Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Toronto, multiple cities in California, and more. Making this journey even more worthwhile for the fans is the number of special guests joining him along the way.

MIKE was traveling all over Europe and the UK to start, with the first stop being in Dublin, Ireland back on February 27. He concluded the first half on April 3 in Paris. The highlight for him was an unforgettable night in Barcelona as fans sitting front row were playing a full-on game of chess. Folks online ripped them to shreds for frankly disrespectful act. However, some also found it quite amusing. But back to the task at hand.

Beloved underground rapper, songwriter, and producer MIKE is in the midst of an exciting stretch in his career. However, it seems that's the norm for the New York based multi-hyphenate. He's always keeping busy with new songs, projects, tour dates, and everything in between. That's actually what we have to report about today as he's hitting the open roads across North America. If you haven't been following his whereabouts lately, MIKE, real name, Michael Jordan Bonema, just completed the first leg of his #aotc tour. That acronym stands for "artist of the century." It's accompanying his 2025 release in Showbiz! which he dropped at the very end of January.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.