Earl Sweatshirt Calls Out "Racist" Criticism Of Mumble Rap

While Earl Sweatshirt is one of the most beloved lyricists in hip-hop, he also appreciates so much more about what makes the culture and art form so special. He recently revealed as such via a new interview on The New York Times' "Popcast" to promote his new album Live Laugh Love.

At one point of the discussion with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, the former Odd Future MC addressed his love for all styles of hip-hop and how he has them all as "tricks in his bag." He continually wants to expand his dominion of language, and recalled a curious conversation with frequent collaborator MIKE.

"If you're in 2025 complaining about mumble rap... Probably racist, you know what I mean?" the "Landgrab" spitter remarked. "If you haven't processed that different people talk different ways and that it's not their f***ing job to f***ing make sure that you from Kansas understands every single word, like, why are you not trying to aspire to learn new things? Like, Boomhauer's homies know what he's talking about," he expressed, slyly referencing the King Of The Hill fan favorite.

Earl Sweatshirt Live Laugh Love

The "Popcast" interview also held some more compelling reflections, which relate not only to Earl's family life but also to his relationship with fame, exposure, identity, and growth as a star who blew up so young. Of course, if you're a fan of his music and particularly his collaborations, this perspective was already clear.

Nevertheless, Earl Sweatshirt's rollout for Live Laugh Love made anyone who didn't catch up to that mentality quickly adjust. Not only does the album reflect newer styles on occasion, but his expanded circle of shoutouts, link-ups, collaborators, and artistic peers only heightens that sense of tapping in with everything.