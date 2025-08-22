Earl Sweatshirt Calls Out "Racist" Criticism Of Mumble Rap

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 227 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Earl Sweatshirt Racist Criticism Mumble Rap Hip Hop News
CARNATION, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 11: Earl Sweatshirt performs during the 2024 The Thing Festival at Remlinger Farms on August 11, 2024 in Carnation, Washington. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Earl Sweatshirt recently spoke with The New York Times' "Popcast" about his brand new album "Live Laugh Love."

While Earl Sweatshirt is one of the most beloved lyricists in hip-hop, he also appreciates so much more about what makes the culture and art form so special. He recently revealed as such via a new interview on The New York Times' "Popcast" to promote his new album Live Laugh Love.

At one point of the discussion with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, the former Odd Future MC addressed his love for all styles of hip-hop and how he has them all as "tricks in his bag." He continually wants to expand his dominion of language, and recalled a curious conversation with frequent collaborator MIKE.

"If you're in 2025 complaining about mumble rap... Probably racist, you know what I mean?" the "Landgrab" spitter remarked. "If you haven't processed that different people talk different ways and that it's not their f***ing job to f***ing make sure that you from Kansas understands every single word, like, why are you not trying to aspire to learn new things? Like, Boomhauer's homies know what he's talking about," he expressed, slyly referencing the King Of The Hill fan favorite.

Read More: Earl Sweatshirt Claims Tyler, The Creator Is Responsible For Drake Lean Meme

Earl Sweatshirt Live Laugh Love

The "Popcast" interview also held some more compelling reflections, which relate not only to Earl's family life but also to his relationship with fame, exposure, identity, and growth as a star who blew up so young. Of course, if you're a fan of his music and particularly his collaborations, this perspective was already clear.

Nevertheless, Earl Sweatshirt's rollout for Live Laugh Love made anyone who didn't catch up to that mentality quickly adjust. Not only does the album reflect newer styles on occasion, but his expanded circle of shoutouts, link-ups, collaborators, and artistic peers only heightens that sense of tapping in with everything.

While some folks still criticize Earl Sweatshirt's approach, it's clear that his experience with his art doesn't aim to continue conversation with the world. It all rings from a very personal, present, and quotidian place, which is its own form of private power. For many "mumble rap" critics, maybe considering the weight behind those styles can open up a new perspective.

Read More: Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist "VOIR DIRE" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Earl Sweatshirt Music Everything We Know About Earl Sweatshirt's New Album "Live Laugh Love" 1203
Earl Sweatshirt New Album Live Laugh Love Hip Hop News Music Earl Sweatshirt Reportedly Dropping New Album "Live Laugh Love" Very Soon 2.3K
Primavera Sound 2022 - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Earl Sweatshirt Confirms Release Date For New Album, "Live Laugh Love" 1.7K
Voir Dire Earl Sweatshirt Review Reviews Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist "VOIR DIRE" Review 2.6K
Comments 0