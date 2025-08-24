Earl Sweatshirt Reveals He No Longer Speaks To Frank Ocean In New Interview

Wiz Khalifa Performs At Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 01: Earl Sweatshirt performs during the Good Vibes Only Tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on August 01, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)
Earl Sweatshirt announced the anticipated surprise album, Live Love Laugh, last week with a featureless tracklist.

While they were both apart of OFWGKTA, Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean have rarely been mentioned together nor collaborated since the crews break up in 2015.

In a new interview with The New York Times’ Popcast, Earl revealed that he doesn't talk to Frank Ocean anymore. The reason behind the distance is rather simple for Earl as he updates fans on his relationship with former members of the crew.

“I talk to Tyler more than I talk to Frank. I haven’t talked to Frank in a brick. He is doing that shit. He can drop anytime he wants. Or not.” Earl told podcast hosts.

While his connection with Ocean appears distant, Earl’s friendship with Tyler, The Creator has remained strong. The pair reunited onstage at Coachella last year during Tyler’s headlining set, reviving “AssMilk” and “Rusty” for the first time in nearly a decade. Their embrace onstage reaffirmed their enduring bond, even as Odd Future’s members continue to move along separate creative paths.

Earl Sweatshirt & Frank Ocean

Earl and Frank Ocean's news follows the release of Sweatshirt's surprise album, Live Love Laugh. The fifth album spotlights his sharp lyricism and stripped-down production. Earl's subject matter showcases a new perspective on life as he become more mature.

Earl, Frank, and Tyler are among the many OFWGKTA members thriving in pop culture. The Internet, who are also working on a reunion album, are successful solo artists. Many other members of the Los Angeles collective are making great strides in both film and music.

Rumors of Frank Ocean working on new music have circulated for years now. Frank's producer Michael Uzowuru revealed in 2024 that the singer has been working on new music in Miami. However, there has been no sign of new music from the popular singer since Uzowuru's interview.

Frank is working on a feature film, which promises to include new music from the award-winning singer with A24. No word on the film's release date. Ocean will direct the film.

