ofwgkta
- MusicTyler, The Creator Performed "IGOR" For Lucky Fans In Los AngelesTyler did the damn thing in Los Angeles last night. By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsTyler, The Creator "IGOR" ReviewTyler leans even further into psychedelic R&B and delivers an album whose execution can't match its ambition.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicOffset Shows Love To Tyler, The Creator's "IGOR" Album: It's On Some "Different Sh*t"Real recognize real. By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsEarl Sweatshirt "Some Rap Songs" ReviewEarl no longer "puts the 'ass' in assassin," instead turning inward to create an avant-garde rap masterpiece. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentHow Odd Future Influenced The Current Rap LandscapeWe reflect on the lasting legacy and influence of Odd Future.By Gus Fisher
- MusicTyler, The Creator Responds To Fan Who Said He's Doing Too Much For "OKRA"Tyler puts a fan in place after one simple tweet. By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsTyler, The Creator's "Scum Fuck Flower Boy" (Review)Tyler, The Creator drops the shtick and gets to the core of his belief in fearless individualism on "Scum Fuck Flower Boy."By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsSyd's "Fin" (Review)Syd plays "Fin" off as a shallow stopgap release between Internet albums, but her confidence is also responsible for a strong set of songs.By Patrick Lyons
- LifeTyler, The Creator Teaches You How To Make The Best WafflesTyler's waffles actually look pretty delicious.By hnhh
- BeefHodgy Beats Feels Tyler, The Creator Turned His Back On Odd FutureHodgy Beats calls Tyler, the Creator a "fraud" after tensions rose at yesterday's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. By Angus Walker
- NewsTyler, The Creator Launches Animated Series "The Jellies"Tyler, The Creator is coming out with an animated show about a family of jellyfish. Buckle up.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTyler, The Creator & Danny Brown To Rumble On GTA Livestream TodayWatch Tyler, the Creator & Danny Brown captain an Odd Future vs. Bruiser Brigade game of Grand Theft Auto.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTyler, The Creator Reminisces About Odd Future, Says OFWGKTA Is "No More"Tyler, The Creator sends out some tweets alleging OFWGKTA is "no more."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTyler, The Creator Explains His Use Of A White Power Symbol On A Gay Pride T-ShirtAfter many startled reactions to a new shirt that juxtaposes gay pride with white power iconography, Tyler The Creator offers an explanation.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTyler, The Creator Announces World TourTyler, The Creator is touring the East side of the US and Europe next month.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSolaceEarl Sweatshirt drops a suite of new songs called "Solace."By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsTyler, The Creator Talks Social Media, Coachella & "Cherry Bomb" With Big BoyBig Boy picks Tyler, The Creator's brain about his recent album and Coachella appearance.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentTyler The Creator's Most WTF Moments On "Cherry Bomb"What is Tyler talking about?By Chris Tart
- Original Content15 People, Places & Things Tyler, The Creator Disses On "Cherry Bomb"Who got thrown under the bus on "Cherry Bomb"?By Patrick Lyons
- NewsVCR/WheelsThrowing it back to Tyler, The Creator's 2009 tape "Bastard."By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickTyler, The Creator's "Cherry Bomb" Will Feature Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Schoolboy Q & MoreKanye West, Lil Wayne and Schoolboy Q are among the big guests on Tyler, The Creator's upcoming album.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFUCKING YOUNG / PERFECT"FUCKING YOUNG / PERFECT" is the second of two new Tyler, The Creator songs today.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDEATHCAMPHere's the first of two songs Tyler, The Creator just released, "DEATHCAMP."By Patrick Lyons