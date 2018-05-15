Gus Fisher
- Original Content12 Essential Kenny Beats ProductionsA starter kit to get you familiar with the production of Kenny Beats.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentBest Hip-Hop Late Night Performances Of The Past DecadeThe late night circuit has yielded some genuinely magnificent hip-hop performances. By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentChicago Hip-Hop's Unified Sound & ArtistsWe take a look into the connections that surround the Chicago hip-hop scene and its most prominent artists.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentHow Awful Records Made Its Mark On Atlanta Hip-HopAwful Records is one of the most important independent labels in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, jump-starting the careers of Playboi Carti, iLoveMakonnen, KEY! and more.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentHow Missy Elliott Changed Hip-HopAn examination of the innovations Missy Elliott made to music and culture throughout her career. By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentKings Of Rock: A Brief History Of Rap-RockWe continue down memory lane, looking at the history of the interaction between rap and rock.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentWe Want The Funk: From P-Funk To G-Funk & Beyond, A Brief HistoryWith the recent release of YouTube’s documentary "G Funk," it’s as good of a time as ever to trace the history of the West Coast sound that ruled the world throughout the 90s and set the stage for hip hop as we know it today.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentWe Got The Jazz: A Brief & Incomplete History Of Jazz In Hip HopWe look at the reciprocity between hip-hop and jazz over the years. By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentHow Odd Future Influenced The Current Rap LandscapeWe reflect on the lasting legacy and influence of Odd Future.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentPride Month 2018: 12 Awesome Songs by LGBTQ+ Hip Hop ArtistsCelebrate Pride with songs from Frank Ocean, Makonnen, Young M.A and more.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentBest Samples Of 2018 So FarCatch up on the best samples of 2018 with our comprehensive guide. By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentWhy Migos Rap The Way They DoA brief history lesson on how and why Migos' signature flow came to be.By Gus Fisher