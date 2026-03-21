Takeoff's Murder Suspect Enlists High-Profile Lawyers Ahead Of Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Takeoff Murder Suspect High Profile Lawyers Ahead Of Trial
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Migos band members Quavo (left), Takeoff (center), and Offset (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Patrick Xavier Clark recently got a date for the murder trial of Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston in 2022.

Takeoff left an indelible hip-hop legacy behind when he passed in 2022, and the suspect in his murder will face trial later this year. Before that, though, Patrick Clark reportedly enlisted top Texas attorneys to prepare his defense, which could lead to quite the complex trial.

According to Click2Houston, lawyer Carl Moore filed a motion to withdraw from the case, per court documents. He reportedly indicated to the court that his former client now has new counsel. According to reported court documents, the suspect replaced attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins with Houston's Kent Schaffer. Some of his high-profile cases involve J. Prince and former Houston Mayor Fred Hofheinz, as well as legal and business work for Travis Scott, Scarface, Pimp C, and more.

In addition, Dan Cogdell and Anthony Osso have reportedly joined Patrick Clark's case as defense lawyers. According to the filings, these legal team changes will not delay the case any further. Or at least, they are not intended to do so. We will see if any other significant changes or developments emerge regarding this long-awaited murder trial.

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When Is The Takeoff Murder Trial?
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Takeoff of Migos performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patrick Clark's trial for Takeoff's murder will reportedly begin on November 5, if everything goes according to the current schedule. Prosecutors accused him of shooting and killing the former Migos rapper at a Houston bowling alley in early November of 2022. He was reportedly an innocent bystander during an argument over a game of dice, and police arrested Clark for the murder a month later.

Police also reportedly arrested Cameron Joshua over the shooting on weapons charges in connection to the murder. Patrick Clark and his attorneys deny the allegations against him.

Elsewhere, though, Takeoff's legacy continues in new ways. His street racing movie with Quavo, Takeover, finally got a release date of May 8. It's reportedly the late Migo's final on-screen appearance.

Quavo and Offset have done a lot in recent years to keep Take's memory alive and to honor him in every way they can. Although this murder trial took a long time to get going, fans and loved ones are ready to close this chapter soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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