Takeoff's Murder Suspect Finally Gets A Trial Date

BY Cole Blake
Global Citizen Live, Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Takeoff was shot and killed as an innocent bystander after a game of dice turned violent in Houston in 2022.

Patrick Clark, the man police have accused of allegedly murdering Takeoff back in 2022, is finally headed to trial. According to court records viewed by XXL, Clark attended a pre-trial hearing in Harris County Court on Tuesday, at which time his trial date was set for November 5.

The Migos rapper was shot and killed during an argument over a game of dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on November 1, 2022. Takeoff was merely an innocent bystander at the time. Another woman was also shot during the incident, but survived.

Police arrested Clark a month after the death of Takeoff. They claimed to have used surveillance video to identify him as the shooter. He pleaded not guilty and has been out on a $1 million bail in the years since.

Offset's Takeoff Tribute

Last August, Offset released his newest solo album, KIARI, which features a tribute song for Takeoff titled, "Never Let Go." Collaborating with John Legend on the track, Offset reflects on losing his close friend and the ensuing grieving process. "Play back all the memories, hopin' they don't fade / Bando to the jet, jet to the stage / Hard to see my n***a in that grave, this sh*t crazy / I'd give all this sh*t back just to get you back," he raps. "Can't trust these n***as, f*ck 'em, how I'm supposed to get over you? / Ain't been the same, 'cause the pain f*ck up everything."

Quavo has also opened up about losing his Migos partner on several occasions. He founded The Rocket Foundation in an effort to combat gun violence while honoring Takeoff's legacy. In 2023, he met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to discuss the issue. “I felt like it’s a crisis that goes on everywhere, and me being a figure and a person who speaks to the youth, I feel like turning my tragedy into triumph,” he told Variety in 2024.

